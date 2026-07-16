Pappas, Sununu, Sullivan, and DiLorenzo boast campaign funding hauls

New campaign finance numbers show familiar names continue to raise the most money in federal races in New Hampshire, with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Chris Pappas leading the way.

Pappas’ campaign reports collecting $3.5 million since April, and says it has about $5.1 million to spend.

Pappas’ opponent in the Democratic primary, Exeter scientist Karishma Manzur reported raising $67,000 since April, with $49,000 in cash on hand.

Republican John E. Sununu has collected about $1.5 million since April, according to the former U.S. Senator’s campaign, and has about $3 million left in his campaign account.

Fellow Republican and former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown raised $279,000 since April, and $1.2 million overall. Brown’s campaign reports having $736,000 in the bank.

Sullivan again outraises Shaheen in race for CD1

In the crowded 1st Congressional District Democratic Primary, Maura Sullivan again outraised her rivals. Sullivan’s campaign reports the former U.S. Marine collected more than $700,000 since April, bringing Sullivan’s total fundraising to more than $3 million, with more than $1.6 million left to spend.

Former Portsmouth City Councilor Stefany Shaheen, daughter of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, meanwhile, raised about $400,000 in the second quarter. That haul puts Shaheen’s overall fundraising at about $2.2 million. The Shaheen campaign reports having $1.2 million cash on hand.

Both Sullivan and Shaheen have begun airing ads in advance of the Sept. 8 primary.

The campaign of Christian Urrutia, an Airbnb executive who serves in the National Guard, raised $200,000 since April, bringing Urrutia’s overall fundraising to more than $1 million.

Hampton Select Board Chair Carliegh Beriont reported collecting $121,000 since April. Overall, Beriont has raised about $500,000, and her latest FEC filing shows she has about $77,000 to spend.

Strafford Rep. Heath Howard reported collecting around $9,000 since April, and about $48,000 in total fundraising. Howard’s latest FEC filing shows his campaign carries a $9,700 negative balance.

DiLorenzo self-funds his way to the head of GOP pack

Republican Anthony DiLorenzo, who owns a string of car dealerships and auto body shops, reported $1.1 million in second-quarter fundraising, and $2.3 million overall since getting into the race. Yet most of the money raised by the Portsmouth businessman has come out of his own pocket: DiLorenzo’s latest FEC filing shows he has loaned his campaign $1.6 million, with nearly $1.2 million left to spend.

DiLorenzo’s ability to raise money from other people is likely to get a boost, after he was endorsed by President Trump, and national Republican Congressional Leaders this week.

The campaign of Hollie Noveletsky, who owns Novel Iron Works and ran for this same seat in 2024, reported raising $110,000. Noveletsky’s campaign has $291,000 cash on hand.

Manchester State Rep. Brian Cole raised about $112,000 since April. Cole’s campaign filing shows he has $126,000 on hand. So far, he’s loaned his campaign $334,000.

Goodlander and Williams raise money for likely rematch in CD2

In the 2nd Congressional District race, Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander reported collecting $491,000 since April, and $3.7 million since launching her reelection bid. Goodlander’s filings show her campaign is heading into election season with $2.5 million on hand.

Fellow Democrat and Nashua State Rep. Paige Beauchemin is challenging Goodlander. Beauchemin’s 2nd quarter filing wasn’t on the FEC website Thursday, but in her last filing in March, she reported having raised $19,000, with $2,700 in cash on hand.

Republican Lily Tang Williams, who faced Goodlander in the 2024, meanwhile reported collecting $230,000 since April, with an overall haul of more than $1.1 million. Williams also reported $664,000 cash on hand.

William’s Republican primary opponent, Victor Orlando, reported raising $163,000 since April. But Orlando also spent $327,000 over that same period. According to his latest FEC filing, Orlando’s campaign is now $153,000 in debt.