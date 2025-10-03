NH News Recap: How the federal shutdown is affecting New Hampshire

There are over 9,000 federal employees working here in New Hampshire, and a number of services and programs that could be disrupted under this federal government shutdown.

At the heart of the shutdown is a fight over health policy. Democrats are seeking to continue health insurance subsidies established through the Affordable Care Act. Republicans say there’s time to negotiate on those subsidies later. In New Hampshire, marketplace experts are preparing people to expect higher health care premiums whether or not subsidies through the Affordable Care Act are extended.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Olivia Richardson, NHPR

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

How will the federal shutdown affect New Hampshire? Here’s what we know so far.

A lingering shutdown could carry hardship for people who depend on federal assistance programs including the Head Start and food aid programs.

Insurance subsidies a key issues in Washington, as NH navigators warn of increased costs

Funding cuts have led organizations who help people find health insurance to cut staff and limit services, as premiums are expected to go up.

School districts look at savings and hiring freezes to cover a $30 million health bill

SchoolCare, a nonprofit insurer, sent invoices to 65 school districts and about 25 other public employers or insurers Wednesday to cover a $30 million shortfall. It cited an unanticipated spike in health care claims and pharmacy costs.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Taylor Caswell, who oversaw billions in COVID relief air for NH, to resign

Medicare Advantage coverage in New Hampshire will shrink for 2026

Documents show heavy state involvement in Chinese land purchase in Nashua