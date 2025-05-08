© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Sununu to join venture capital firm run by former classmate

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published May 8, 2025 at 4:34 PM EDT
Gov. Chris Sununu, shown here speaking in support of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley during an event in Rye, NH, on Jan. 3, 2024.
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
Gov. Chris Sununu, shown here speaking in support of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley during an event in Rye, NH, on Jan. 3, 2024.

Former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is joining a New York based venture capital firm run by a former college classmate.

Scope Labs Capital is managed by Dave Sukoff, who attended MIT with Sununu. In a statement, Sukoff said he and Sununu share a belief that “early stage innovation can be both visionary and disciplined.”

Sukoff also praised Sununu's expertise in business and government.

Sununu's new gig, which he told the Boston Globe will mostly involve remote work, is his first step back into the private sector since serving four terms in the governor's office. Sununu had long said he'd be seeking a job where he could make money for his family.

His announcement comes a month after he decided against seeking the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeanne Shaheen, who isn't running for reelection.

Sununu had been encouraged to run for that seat by Republicans here and in Washington, including President Donald Trump.

Josh Rogers
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR.
