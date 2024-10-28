What does the ballot question mean? What's a register of probate? And other things to know before you vote in NH

Election Day is coming up soon! What better way to prepare than to brush up on what’s actually on the New Hampshire ballot Nov. 5?

Here's a guide to what you’ll find when you head into the voting booth (or fill out your absentee ballot) this year.

Remember: The exact candidates listed on your ballot will depend on where you live, but you can look up a sample ballot for all the details.

Who and what is on the ballot in November 2024

President and Vice President: You’ve probably heard the candidates for these offices make a lot of promises. But have you ever wondered what the president can actually do once they’re elected? If you have about 26 minutes, our friends at Civics 101 can break down the basics of presidential powers.

Governor: New Hampshire voters have a chance to pick a new governor, since incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu is stepping aside after four terms. For a reality check on what kind of power New Hampshire governors do — and don’t — have, check out this piece from the NHPR archives. If you're still trying to decide who to vote for, you can catch up on our recent interviews with Kelly Ayotte and Joyce Craig, or listen back to this candidate forum.

Representative in Congress: New Hampshire has two seats in Congress; you’ll have a chance to pick one person to represent your home district. (For more on the job of our U.S. Representatives, here’s a quick explainer from Civics 101.) Learn more about 1st District candidates Chris Pappas and Russell Prescott, and 2nd District candidates Maggie Goodlander and Lily Tang Williams.

Executive Councilor: You’ll be asked to pick one person to represent you on this five-person board. The council has the final say over major state contracts, state-level positions like judges and commissioners, and even hears requests for pardons. It has always held lots of power, but it hasn’t always been in the spotlight — that’s changed in recent years, as more politicians see it as a way to raise their statewide profile.

State Senator and State Representative: You’ll be asked to pick one person to represent you in the 24-person State Senate. And depending on where you live, you might vote for multiple candidates for the House of Representatives. (There are 400, after all.) Learn more about our citizen legislature here.

County-level positions: If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what, exactly, a register of probate is, you’re not alone. Your ballot could include a race for that position, as well as county sheriff, county commissioner, county treasurer, county attorney and register of deeds. It’s not unusual for candidates in some of these positions to run unopposed, so you might see the same name listed twice, under two different parties.

Constitutional amendment: We don’t always have a ballot question, but there’s one on the ballot this year about age limits for New Hampshire judges. In plain language, this question asks whether we should amend the state Constitution to ban people over 75 years old from being judges. (Right now, the age limit is 70.) Vote yes if you think we should raise the age to 75, and vote no if you think the age should stay at 70.

There you have it! Don’t you feel more prepared already? For more details on what to expect when casting your ballot, check out our full voter guide. If you have other questions about this year’s election NHPR could answer for you, drop us a line at voices@nhpr.org.