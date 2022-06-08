Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee holds public hearings on its investigation
New Hampshire Public Radio will broadcast special coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings on Thursday, June 9, at 8 pm, and on Monday, June 13 at 10 am.
The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the first in a series of what's expected to be 6 public hearings.
The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack. Learn more about NHPR's coverage plans.