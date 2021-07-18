Capitol Mob

-
One of the most visible participants in the Capitol riot on January 6 was a shirtless man dressed in a fur headdress and Viking horns. A “QAnon Shaman,”…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del viernes 15 de enero.Escucha haciendo click en el audio o léelas en esta publicación. Una nota: Lo escrito es…
Thomas Gallagher, of Bridgewater, is the first person from New Hampshire who has been arrested and charged for participating in last week’s riot.…
The U.S. House voted to impeach Donald Trump for a second time on Wednesday, this time for incitement of an insurrection. This follows last week's events…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 13 de enero.Escucha haciendo click en el audio o léelas en esta publicación. Una nota: Lo escrito es…
Barricades were set several blocks from the Capitol building. Law enforcement and national guard officials checked badges for anyone to enter the perimeter even by foot.
Howard Liebengood's union says the 51-year-old was among the officers who responded to the rioting at the Capitol on Wednesday.
The retiring Pennsylvania senator joins his Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in calling for President Trump to resign. House Democrats are aiming to hold an impeachment vote this week.
Wednesday's violent insurrection at the Capitol led to the deaths of five people. Some lawmakers and others worry that it was just the beginning.
The United States Attorney for New Hampshire says he will investigate and, if warranted, prosecute any New Hampshire residents who committed crimes during…