Special Coverage: Jan. 6 House Committee Hearings

NHPR will carry NPR's live special coverage of the House hearings on the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The committee investigating the attack has formally confirmed its plan for a hearing on Thursday, June 9 at 8 PM ET. The committee says the hearing will "present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings."

Coverage will begin at 8 PM ET and will continue for the duration of that evening's hearing.

Leila Fadel will be the host. She'll be joined by NPR Congressional and investigative correspondents and others.

Additional hearings are expected later in June, but have not yet been formally scheduled. NHPR will announce and carry special coverage of those committee hearings when dates become available.

