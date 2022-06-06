© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Special Coverage: Jan. 6 House Committee Hearings

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michael Brindley
Published June 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces during the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
NHPR will carry NPR's live special coverage of the House hearings on the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The committee investigating the attack has formally confirmed its plan for a hearing on Thursday, June 9 at 8 PM ET. The committee says the hearing will "present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings."

Coverage will begin at 8 PM ET and will continue for the duration of that evening's hearing.

Leila Fadel will be the host. She'll be joined by NPR Congressional and investigative correspondents and others.

Additional hearings are expected later in June, but have not yet been formally scheduled. NHPR will announce and carry special coverage of those committee hearings when dates become available.

Michael Brindley
Michael serves as NHPR's Program Director. Michael came to NHPR in 2012, working as the station's newscast producer/reporter. In 2015, he took on the role of Morning Edition producer. Michael worked for eight years at The Telegraph of Nashua, covering education and working as the metro editor.
