NH News

Bristol woman arrested for allegedly participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published June 23, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT
Cindy Young allegedly inside of the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach.
FBI
/
Cindy Young allegedly inside of the U.S. Capitol rotunda during the Jan. 6, 2021 breach.

A Bristol woman is facing federal charges for allegedly breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, the second New Hampshire resident arrested this week in connection with the riot.

Cindy Young was arrested Friday after allegedly joining a mob of people who stormed the Capitol building following a rally in support of former President Donald Trump.

According to an affidavit, Young can be seen in surveillance footage inside the rotunda wearing a hat and scarf bearing Trump’s name. Young allegedly departed from Massachusetts on Jan. 5, onboard a convoy of buses organized by a group calling itself “Super Happy Fun America,” paying $75 for the ride.

Young admitted to the FBI that she entered the building, according to court paperwork, and confirmed her identity when shown a photo of herself inside of the Capitol.

She was scheduled to make her initial appearance in federal court Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, a Salem man with ties to a white supremacist group was arrested for his alleged role in the Capitol siege. Prosecutors allege Richard Zachary Ackerman stole a U.S. Capitol police helmet during the riot and threw a water bottle that struck a law enforcement official.

At least three other New Hampshire residents have also faced criminal charges in connection with the riot.

Todd Bookman
Todd started as a news correspondent with NHPR in 2009. He spent nearly a decade in the non-profit world, working with international development agencies and anti-poverty groups. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.
