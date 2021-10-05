© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join as a $13-a-month sustainer and get the retro NHPR t-shirt!
Noticias en español
Visibles_TitleCard_wLogos_Eng.png
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: Psychologist Watilla Burpee says the U.S. is going through a mental health crisis

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published October 5, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
Screenshot (146).png

Watilla Burpee is a Brazilian psychologist who has lived in New Hampshire since 2002.

After working in her field for 32 years, she thinks the U.S. government should invest more in mental health services in an effort to put an end to national tragedies that threaten communities, including immigrants.

Escucha la historia de Watilla en español, aquí.

“I chose my career because it was always something I was fascinated with … because when you love someone that has a mental illness, you suffer with them,” Burpee said. “Because it is a painful experience to have a mental illness.”

As a mental health counselor, Watilla works with immigrants in Spanish and Portuguese, from her office in Nashua. Listen to her story in the video below.

To get news and stories about New Hampshire in Spanish directly to your phone, sign up for our WhatsApp bulletin here
Watilla Burpee_ENGLISH.mp4

Tags

Noticias en españolLatinoLatinximmigrantsNashuamental health crisis
Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member