‘You’ll make this country better’: NH welcomes over 70 new citizens

Over 70 people became new American citizens at a ceremony held at the federal courthouse in Concord this Friday morning.

The room was packed full of family members, friends and volunteers who came to support the new citizens.

More than 30 countries were represented. Judge Seth Aframe, who presided over the ceremony, read over the list of countries, asking that people stand up when their country was announced. From Canada to Ecuador, Germany and Vietnam, the list spanned the entire globe.

In his speech, Aframe shared his family’s own immigration story. “My great-grandparents came here from Eastern Europe as part of the large Jewish migration in the early part of the 20th century,” he said.

Closing his remarks, Aframe addressed the new Americans with gratitude and hope.

“America is a nation always on the rise, never in decline. It’s because of people like you, those with new hopes, new ideas, and new dreams. You’ll achieve those dreams and, in so doing, you’ll make this country better. Live your dreams and tell your story. We’re all so happy that you’re here.”

The ceremony ended after the new citizens pledged allegiance to the American flag and sang the national anthem. Dale Trombly, former financial administrator for the federal judiciary, joined as singer.

Zina Max, from Lithuania, said she is feeling “excited” and even more excited to be able to vote after living in the country for 40 years.

The ceremony felt special even for those observing. Deputy Clerk Charli Pappas, who helps organize the naturalization ceremonies every month, was born in England. After coming to the United States, she joined the Air Force.

“As you can imagine, there’s a lot of sadness in the world and this is a very necessary component of a court,” Pappas said.