Former state Sen. Andy Sanborn has repaid more than $510,000 in federal loans that authorities say he spent on himself rather than his Concord casino. While the loans were intended to help businesses struggling during the Covid pandemic, Sanborn used some of the money to buy himself a Porsche, according to federal authorities.

Sanborn pleaded guilty in July to a federal fraud charge for misusing the aid and is scheduled to be sentenced in January. He faces up to 10 years in prison, but as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend he only serve a year.

About half the $510,454 payment announced this week is restitution tied to Sanborn's criminal charge. The remaining money resolves potential civil charges Sanborn could have faced in connection to the fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire.

Sanborn is also scheduled to stand trial in February on separate state criminal charges that allege he defrauded a different federal aid program.

Sanborn first came under investigation in 2023 when Attorney General John Formella and New Hampshire Lottery officials moved to revoke his casino license, citing alleged misuse of more than $844,000 in pandemic loans. The state also ordered Sanborn to close his casino, located in downtown Concord.