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NH Supreme Court upholds revocation of Andy Sanborn’s state casino license

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published October 28, 2026 at 2:24 PM EDT
Concord Casino owner Andy Sanborn, a former state senator, appeared in court Jan. 9, 2025 in connection with theft charges related to alleged misuse of pandemic aid. (Zoey Knox photo / NHPR)
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
State officials had concluded Sen. Andy Sanborn was ineligible for a gaming license for the Concord Casino due to his misuse of federal pandemic loans.

Former state Sen. Andy Sanborn lost his years-long bid Wednesday to keep his Concord casino’s most valuable asset: his state gaming license. The state Supreme Court upheld a 2024 ruling that found Sanborn’s alleged misuse of $844,000 in federal pandemic loans made him ineligible for a casino license at the Concord Casino, operated by Sanborn’s Win Win Win, LLC.

Sanborn’s reported $30 million deal to sell his casino depended on the state license, among other approvals.

The news comes as Sanborn awaits sentencing on the federal fraud charges, which he pleaded guilty to in July. Sanborn is also facing state charges alleging he defrauded a separate pandemic aid program.

Sanborn’s lawyers declined to comment Wednesday.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office, which began investigating Sanborn’s use of pandemic loans in 2023, said it welcomed the court’s ruling.

“Charitable gaming in New Hampshire must be conducted with integrity, transparency, and accountability,” Attorney General Formella said in a statement.
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NH News CasinosAndy SanbornGaming
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
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