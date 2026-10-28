NH Supreme Court upholds revocation of Andy Sanborn’s state casino license

Former state Sen. Andy Sanborn lost his years-long bid Wednesday to keep his Concord casino’s most valuable asset: his state gaming license. The state Supreme Court upheld a 2024 ruling that found Sanborn’s alleged misuse of $844,000 in federal pandemic loans made him ineligible for a casino license at the Concord Casino, operated by Sanborn’s Win Win Win, LLC.

Sanborn’s reported $30 million deal to sell his casino depended on the state license, among other approvals.

The news comes as Sanborn awaits sentencing on the federal fraud charges, which he pleaded guilty to in July. Sanborn is also facing state charges alleging he defrauded a separate pandemic aid program.

Sanborn’s lawyers declined to comment Wednesday.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office, which began investigating Sanborn’s use of pandemic loans in 2023, said it welcomed the court’s ruling.

“Charitable gaming in New Hampshire must be conducted with integrity, transparency, and accountability,” Attorney General Formella said in a statement.