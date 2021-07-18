-
New Hampshire's first sports gambling parlor opened Wednesday in Seabrook.Visitors to The Brook, located at the site of the former Seabrook Greyhound…
With an $82 bet on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl, Chris Sununu, the state’s 82nd governor, helped launch sports wagering in New Hampshire…
With Contracts Approved, Sports Gambling Will Launch Soon in N.H.Officials approved a contract with Boston-based Draft Kings on Monday to bring both in-person and online sports wagering to the state. The Executive…
Voters in New Hampshire cities delivered a mixed message Tuesday on whether to allow sports gambling parlors in their communities.A ballot measure that…
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig won a second term from Queen City voters Tuesday, beating challenger Victoria Sullivan, 57 percent to 43 percent.The race…
State lawmakers approved sports gambling earlier this year, but left up to voters the ability to opt-in for having any retail gambling facilities in their…
The New Hampshire Lottery is looking for proposals from potential online vendors and retailers to offer sports betting after it became legal last…
It’s now legal for all states to allow sports betting, after a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and it looks as though New Hampshire is likely to go this…
A federal judge has turned down a request by the U.S. Department of Justice to dismiss a lawsuit brought the New Hampshire Lottery Commission.Thursday’s…
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year allowed states to legalize gambling on sporting events. Now the Granite State appears poised to do so, with a House…