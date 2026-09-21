Manchester-Boston Regional Airport seeks public input as it updates its master plan

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

If you have ideas about the future of the state’s major passenger airport — hopefully something more detailed than “flights should be cheaper” — a couple of upcoming public sessions might be of interest.

The gatherings Sept. 23 in Londonderry and Sept. 24 in Manchester are part of the regular update of the master plan for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

Each will have an open-house format with no formal presentations. Instead, there will be stations with information about the airport’s history, past master plans, and future goals, and airport staff members and master plan consultants will be on hand to answer questions. Community input will be part of the master plan process, officials say.

The details:

