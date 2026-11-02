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A hunter found human remains in Bow

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Sruthi Gopalakrishnan - Concord Monitor,
Charlotte Matherly - Concord Monitor
Published November 2, 2026 at 11:04 AM EST
The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit responded to an area off of South Bow Road on Saturday, Oct. 31 after the discovery of human remains by a hunter. (Concord Monitor)
Sruthi Gopalakrishnan / Concord Monitor
/
Granite State News Collaborative
The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit responded to an area off of South Bow Road on Saturday, Oct. 31 after the discovery of human remains by a hunter. (Concord Monitor)

This story was originally produced Oct. 31 by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A hunter discovered human remains in Bow on Saturday, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Dense brush surrounded the scene along South Bow Road where the body was found, in an area crossed by power lines running overhead.

The Bow Police Department received a 911 call from the hunter reporting the body just before 7:30 a.m. Local police and state troopers confirmed it, but the person’s identity, age and gender are unknown, authorities said.

As of 2 p.m., police remained on site while investigators continued photographing the area, documenting every detail.

Bow Police Chief Ken Miller said there is no known threat to the public.

Bow Select Board Chair Kip McDaniel declined to comment.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on Sunday.

The attorney general’s office asked anyone with information about the death, or who was walking near the area within the last week, to contact investigators at 603-628-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
NH News
Sruthi Gopalakrishnan - Concord Monitor
See stories by Sruthi Gopalakrishnan - Concord Monitor
Charlotte Matherly - Concord Monitor
See stories by Charlotte Matherly - Concord Monitor

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