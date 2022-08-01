© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Hiker dies on Mount Washington; rescuers carry body nearly a mile

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 1, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT
Mount Washington view, Cog Railway. Dan Tuohy photo.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Rescuers ascended Mount Washington July 30 from the Auto Road and from the Cog Railway train. Rescuers carried the body nearly a mile a cross the Gulfside Trail to the Cog Railway, where he was placed on the train and transported to the base. (File photo of Mount Washington, with the Cog Railway.)

N.H. Fish and Game reports the male hiker died while on the Jewell Trail near the Gulfside trail junction on Mount Washington.

Members of a rescue group had to carry the body of a hiker nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast's highest mountain, authorities said.

A group of hikers found the man unconscious and not breathing on Mount Washington's Jewell Trail on Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game said. They called 911 and started performing CPR.

Members of one rescue group drove to the summit of the nearly 6,300-foot mountain and hiked down to the man, while another group rode up the mountain's famous Cog Railway and hiked in.

With no sign of life after 40 minutes, resuscitation efforts ceased, and rescue group members carried the body nearly a mile to the train.

A dog the man was hiking with was taken to an animal shelter until it can be reunited with the man's family.

Associated Press
