Connecticut Man Dies Hiking Mount Washington

Authorities in New Hampshire say a hiker died due to an unknown medical condition while hiking in the Mount Washington area.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the 66-year-old man died while hiking up the Jewell Trail on Saturday.

They said he was a resident of Naugatuck, Connecticut, and was hiking with his sons when he suddenly collapsed in the early afternoon about two miles from a base station.

Officials say the sons began CPR and called 911 and, with emergency responders on the trail, the Army National Guard deployed a Blackhawk helicopter for an air rescue.

Thick, low cloud coverage prevented the helicopter crew from a rescue on first attempts, officials said. After refueling, the clouds moved out of the area, and the Blackhawk crew was able to lower a rescuer with a litter to the scene to hoist up the hiker.