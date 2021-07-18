-
The U.S. Senate confirmed a new Environmental Protection Agency administrator Thursday, with New Hampshire’s two senators among those voting “no.”Andrew…
The New England office of the EPA has awarded grants to Keene State College and the Nashua Regional Planning Commission for projects that aim to reduce…
Congressional 1st District candidates Eddie Edwards and Chris Pappas met last night at a debate in Manchester hosted by WMUR-TV. Despite toeing their…
Nashua residents and officials are debating an EPA proposal to clean up the Mohawk Tannery, a 30-acre toxic waste site along the Nashua River.The former…
The City of Manchester has reached a settlement with the EPA and the Department of Justice for failing to meet clean air standards for its sewage waste…
Nashua residents are meeting on Wednesday with officials from the Environmental Protection Agency and a prospective real estate developer to discuss the…
Anglers are advised not to eat fish from part of the Souhegan River in Milford.The Environmental Protection Agency wants people to throw back any fish…
Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt faces potentially make-or-break hearings Thursday on Capitol Hill, where he is expected to be peppered…
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt was in New Hampshire Tuesday for an unpublicized private meeting with Gov. Chris Sununu.Sununu…
Senator Maggie Hassan is criticizing the Trump administration’s plan to roll back the Clean Power Plan, an environmental policy of the Obama White…