Trooper pleads guilty to false report about GPS tracking device on girlfriend’s car

A New Hampshire state trooper has pleaded guilty to one count of a false report after he placed a GPS tracker on his girlfriend’s car and then lied about it to Keene police.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Thursday that James Lamoureux, 43, of Keene, has resigned and will surrender his law enforcement certification.

He pleaded guilty as part of a negotiated deal that involves a six-month prison sentence – fully suspended for two years.

Lamoureux will be placed on a national registry of decertified officers and prohibited from seeking future work as a law enforcement officer.

According to the state Attorney General’s office, an investigation found that Lamoureux had placed GPS tracking devices on his then-girlfriend’s car and his own vehicle in September of 2025, and downloaded a tracking app to his phone.

After his girlfriend confronted him, he told Keene Police Department he believed others had placed the trackers on the vehicles. He later asked an acquaintance to provide false information concerning the tracking devices to the Keene police, according to the Attorney General’s office.

The Public Integrity & White-Collar Crime Unit of the state Attorney General’s office prosecuted the case.