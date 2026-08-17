NH Fish and Game to bill hikers for rescue from Franconia Ridge

Four hikers who set out on a 7–9 hour hike on Franconia Ridge on Friday afternoon without proper preparation will be charged for the cost of the rescue.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said the hikers lacked food and water, did not have headlamps, and were improperly dressed for the conditions.

Fish and Game said Jainam Bhavsar, Purva Jayani, Tirth Shah, and Advik Yadav – all 18 years old from New Jersey – started their hike at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Shortly before 9 p.m., the department was notified of four hikers stuck on the ridge, with one hiker reportedly experiencing sore legs and difficulty breathing.

Given the strong winds and cold temperatures at high elevations in the White Mountains, a group of volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and started ascending the trail at about 10:35 p.m. They hiked over 4 miles to Franconia Ridge and then to Mount Lincoln, which has an elevation of 5,089 feet, where they located the four hikers at 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

The hikers were given lights, food and water, and warm clothing and then guided to the summit of Mount Lafayette, elevation 5,249 feet, and then down the Old Bridle Path to the trailhead in Franconia Notch. According to Fish and Game, they arrived at the bottom at 9:07 a.m.