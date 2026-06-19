© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your sustaining gift today helps NHPR unlock $150,000!

Lawmakers say state can’t afford $55 million for youth center abuse victims — for now

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Annmarie Timmins
Published June 19, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
Retired circuit court Judge Gerard Boyle, the new head of the state's settlement fund for victims abused at the state's youth detention center, and Attorney General John Formella, on the right, asked lawmakers on Friday to invest another $55 million into settlements. Lawmakers gave them $20 million, citing limited state resources.
Annmarie Timmins
/
NHPR
Retired circuit court judge Gerard Boyle (left), the new head of the state's settlement fund for victims abused at New Hampshire's youth detention center, and Attorney General John Formella asked lawmakers on Friday to invest another $55 million into settlements. Lawmakers gave them $20 million, citing limited state resources.

New Hampshire lawmakers said Friday the state can’t afford a $55 million request to resume settlements with almost 1,700 people abused at the state-run youth detention center. Instead, lawmakers gave the new head of the settlement fund $20 million and held out the possibility of more money if state revenues improve.

Retired circuit court judge Gerard Boyle, who took over administration of the fund in May, told lawmakers he understood the state’s financial limits but would need the remaining $35 million before the fall to continue settlements with victims over the next year.

Listen to NHPR's podcast, The Youth Development Center

Lawmakers created the fund in 2022 with $100 million to encourage victims to settle with the state rather than sue, in order to spare victims the trauma of a trial and the state the unpredictability of jury awards. Two years later, they expanded the kinds of abuse eligible for payments and increased payment caps.

The average payment has been between about $500,000 and $600,000, depending on the nature of the abuse. Boyle told the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee Friday that settling the remaining 1,700 claims could ultimately cost the state $1 billion.

Rep. Peter Leishman, a Peterborough Democrat, said he was concerned the fund could “bankrupt the state.”

“All of us are sickened by what happened at the Youth Development Center,” he told Boyle, referring to the prior name for the Sununu Youth Services Center, located in Manchester. “But I also am concerned about the state's financial health going forward and that this is kind of like a runaway train as far as expense.”

Boyle said the financial risk could be greater if victims took their cases to court and won.

A jury awarded one victim $38 million in 2024, though that amount is under appeal. The state resolved a lawsuit with a second victim, who opted out of the settlement fund, with a $10 million payment last year, Boyle said

“The alternative is very, very scary,” Boyle said. “If these cases go to the superior court and a jury of our peers decides that each one of these cases isn't worth $600,000 or $1 million but that each one of them is worth $38 million or $50 million, that will bankrupt the state, certainly.”

Read more of NHPR's coverage of the abuse scandal at the Youth Development Center.
Tags
NH News YDCNH Politics
Annmarie Timmins
I write about youth and education in New Hampshire. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about, so I’m eager to learn how students and their families are navigating challenges in their daily lives — including childcare, bullying, academic demands and more. I’m also interested in exploring how changes in technology and funding are affecting education in New Hampshire, as well as what young Granite Staters are thinking about their experiences in school and life after graduation.
See stories by Annmarie Timmins
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.