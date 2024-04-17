Since 2020, more than 1,100 people have come forward with allegations they were abused as children at New Hampshire’s juvenile jail and other state-contracted youth facilities. It is the largest known child abuse scandal in the state’s history.
Most of the claims are against former staff at the Sununu Youth Services Center (formerly known as the Youth Development Center or YDC). The allegations run the gamut from severe physical and psychological abuse, including beatings and prolonged periods of isolation, to sexual assault.
Jason Moon and Todd Bookman are covering the scandal for NHPR.
-
Here's an explainer on the case and how this civil trial could impact New Hampshire's larger YDC child abuse scandal.
-
Two former staff at NH’s Youth Development Center (YDC) testified management at the facility ignored complaints of abuse and enabled a culture of violence and retaliation.
-
The trial involving alleged abuse at the former New Hampshire youth development center is continuing in Rockingham County Superior Court this week.
-
Personal del anterior centro de desarrollo juvenil de NH testificó en la corte sobre la cultura de violencia. La EPA pone límites a los 'químicos permanentes' en el agua potable. Vikram Mansharamani será candidato para el puesto del segundo distrito del congreso en NH.
-
During opening arguments in the first civil trial of the YDC child abuse scandal, attorneys for plaintiff David Meehan argued the state’s negligence reduced him to “a punching bag.”
-
Hoy es el primer juicio en la corte de las demanda vinculadas el YDC. Grupo de estudiantes de Plymouth State explorará proyectos con el eclipse. Nuevo reporte sobre el futuro de la educación superior en NH.
-
NH faces about 1,200 lawsuits alleging physical, sexual or emotional abuse stretching back six decades at the Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly called the Youth Development Center.
-
The scandal at the YDC in Manchester came to light after two former workers were arrested in 2019 and charged with abusing David Meehan, a former resident who had gone to police two years earlier.
-
They also took up changes to the Youth Development Center abuse fund and Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming surgeries for youth.
-
Una conferencia virtual quiere brindar ayuda a personas con Alzheimer y a sus familias. Ubican letreros de emergencia del 911 en frontera norte por primera vez. Otro accidente en motos de nieve resulta en heridos y una muerte, la tercera en 2024.
-
Attorneys say the search warrant, filed in 2020, exposes “in great detail” a culture of abuse and corruption by state employees and agencies.
-
Un proyecto legislativo propone aumentar los pagos para víctimas del YDC. Estudiantes de Dartmouth en huelga de hambre por respuesta de la universidad ante la guerra Israel-Hamas. NH recibirá fondos altos para actualizar la infraestructura del agua.