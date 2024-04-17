YDC Child Abuse Scandal

Since 2020, more than 1,100 people have come forward with allegations they were abused as children at New Hampshire’s juvenile jail and other state-contracted youth facilities. It is the largest known child abuse scandal in the state’s history.

Most of the claims are against former staff at the Sununu Youth Services Center (formerly known as the Youth Development Center or YDC). The allegations run the gamut from severe physical and psychological abuse, including beatings and prolonged periods of isolation, to sexual assault.

Jason Moon and Todd Bookman are covering the scandal for NHPR.