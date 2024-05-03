© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Jury awards $38M to plaintiff in landmark NH child abuse lawsuit

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jason Moon
Published May 3, 2024 at 2:16 PM EDT
YDC plaintiff David Meehan testifies in his civil trial at Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood on April 17, 2024. David Lane/Union Leader POOL
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
YDC plaintiff David Meehan testifies in his civil trial at Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood on April 17, 2024. David Lane/Union Leader POOL

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Jurors in Rockingham County on Friday found the state of New Hampshire enabled child abuse at the former Youth Development Center and awarded the plaintiff, David Meehan, $38 million in damages.

The landmark civil trial was the first of more than a thousand similar lawsuits filed since 2020, alleging rampant physical, sexual, and psychological abuse of children detained at the juvenile jail and other youth facilities that contracted with the state since the 1990s. The verdict could be a bellwether for the hundreds of similar cases still pending.

Meehan filed suit in January 2020, alleging the state Department of Health and Human Services failed to protect him from severe abuse he says he suffered at the hands of YDC staff in the 1990s.

During the weeklong trial, Meehan testified he entered state custody at YDC in 1995 when he was 13 years old, after a difficult early childhood. Meehan told jurors he was raped repeatedly by former YDC staffer Jeffrey Buskey and other employees. Buskey is currently facing criminal charges for the abuse Meehan alleges. He has pled not guilty.

Five former YDC staffers, including several who served as ombudsmen and investigated complaints, told jurors of a violent culture where management told staff not to take the word of children over employees and where supervisors resisted training for themselves and their staff. A former social studies teacher at the on-site school testified she reported suspected abuse of Meehan and other children to YDC management and state child protective services, but did not receive a response.

Attorneys for the plaintiff declined to comment immediately following the verdict.
