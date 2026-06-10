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NH Army National Guard unit preparing to deploy to Middle East

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published June 10, 2026 at 10:38 AM EDT
Soldiers from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) board an aircraft June 3 at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The New Hampshire Army National Guard mountain infantry company flew to Fort Bliss, Texas in preparation for a 10-month deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (NHNG Public Affairs photo)
Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry
/
New Hampshire National Guard
Soldiers from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) board an aircraft June 3 at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The New Hampshire Army National Guard mountain infantry company flew to Fort Bliss, Texas in preparation for a 10-month deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (NHNG Public Affairs photo)

Over 130 soldiers from the New Hampshire Army National Guard are preparing to soon deploy to the Middle East.

The Guard says soldiers from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment, which is based in Milford, flew out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport last week en route to Fort Bliss in Texas for training ahead of deployment.

They will soon be deployed for 10 months in support of Operation Spartan Shield, the U.S. Central Command operation in the Middle East.

This is the second time in six years the Guard’s mountain infantry company will be deployed to the Middle East, according to the New Hampshire National Guard.

The 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment includes units from other states, including Vermont, Massachusetts, and Maine.

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Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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