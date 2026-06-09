18-year-old accused of killing sister in Thornton shooting

An 18-year-old was arrested and charged in the death of his sister following a shooting early Monday morning in Thornton, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

Logan Anderson is facing one count of second-degree murder for shooting his sister, Leah Anderson, who was 21 years old.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Authorities said the shooting occurred on Upper Mad River Road in Thornton on June 8, 2026.

Authorities have released little information about the incident. Police responded to a 911 call placed around 8:20 a.m. on Mad River Road, where they found Leah Anderson with a head wound. She was transferred to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Logan Anderson is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Leah Anderson was a student at Plymouth State University, where she was majoring in elementary education and youth development.

"Those who knew Leah speak of a young woman whose kindness touched those around her," said Plymouth State University President Donald Birx. "Whether at Plymouth State or in the broader community, she was known for her caring nature, her warmth, and her ability to make others feel valued.”

