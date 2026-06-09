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18-year-old accused of killing sister in Thornton shooting

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published June 9, 2026 at 11:04 AM EDT
The New Hampshire State Police, Attorney General John Formella and Thornton Police Chief Daniel Gilman announced that Logan Anderson, 18, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Leah Anderson, his sister. (NHPR file photo)
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The New Hampshire State Police, Attorney General John Formella and Thornton Police Chief Daniel Gilman announced that Logan Anderson, 18, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Leah Anderson, his sister. (NHPR file photo)

An 18-year-old was arrested and charged in the death of his sister following a shooting early Monday morning in Thornton, according to the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

Logan Anderson is facing one count of second-degree murder for shooting his sister, Leah Anderson, who was 21 years old.

Authorities said the shooting occurred on Upper Mad River Road in Thornton on June 8, 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Authorities said the shooting occurred on Upper Mad River Road in Thornton on June 8, 2026.

Authorities have released little information about the incident. Police responded to a 911 call placed around 8:20 a.m. on Mad River Road, where they found Leah Anderson with a head wound. She was transferred to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Logan Anderson is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Leah Anderson was a student at Plymouth State University, where she was majoring in elementary education and youth development.

"Those who knew Leah speak of a young woman whose kindness touched those around her," said Plymouth State University President Donald Birx. "Whether at Plymouth State or in the broader community, she was known for her caring nature, her warmth, and her ability to make others feel valued.”
Tags
NH News ThorntonCriminal Justice
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
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