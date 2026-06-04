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State legislators approve bill that would require every NH city, town to consider property tax caps

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published June 4, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT
State House in Concord
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
View of the New Hampshire State House. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR

The New Hampshire House and Senate have agreed on a plan that will require voters in every city and town to consider capping local property taxes spent on schools and district administrative costs.

Slowing the growth in local property taxes and school spending has been a big focus for Republicans in Concord this year, and at the legislature’s final session before campaign season kicks off, GOP leaders cast the tax cap as a way to protect citizens.

“Someone must act, our voters are being taxed out of their homes,” said Rep. Ross Berry, of Weare.

The final version of the bill, which won adoption along largely party lines in both House and Senate, would require voters across the state to consider capping taxes tied to schools at the rate of inflation this November and in 2028. The bill would also cap school administrative spending, but wouldn't apply to school building projects, bond payments, federal grants or private donations to public schools.

Critics of the plan said its backers might sell it as a way to limit local property taxes, but it could easily have the effect of crippling local schools.

“It does not eliminate regulation of public schools, but it does prevent budgeting for changes to special education, health insurance premiums, teacher pay and reductions to state spending,” said Rep. David Luneau, a Democrat from Hopkinton.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte avoided direct involvement in the debate over this bill, but recently told reporters she saw having local voters weigh in on the policy during state elections is “a positive.”

To take effect, three-fifths of local voters would need to support the cap, and any local cap could be overridden by that same margin. The policy also calls for any cap adopted under the bill, to expire by 2032.

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NH News Property TaxNH Legislature
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
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