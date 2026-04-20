Candidates step up fundraising amid open race for NH’s 1st Congressional District

The competitive race among Democrats in New Hampshire 1st Congressional District is reflected in the latest campaign finance numbers.

Former Obama administration official Maura Sullivan continues to lead the money race, raising the most cash, $720,000, for the fourth quarter in a row.

Overall, Sullivan reported collecting $2.6 million total, and has nearly $1.5 million left to spend, according to financial reports filed with the Federal Election Commission as of March 31.

Federal Election Commission

Former Portsmouth City Councilor Stefany Shaheen, the daughter of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, meanwhile, pocketed $510,000 this quarter, and reported about $1.1 million cash on hand

Airbnb lawyer Christian Urrutia, a former Biden administration Pentagon adviser, reported raising $235,000 from over 11,500 contributions. Overall, Urrutia has collected almost $840,000 since joining the race, and has $271,000 on hand.

Hampton selectboard member Carleigh Beriont raised about $102,000 since January, and more than $380,000 since joining the race. Beriont has close to $88,000 left to spend.

And Lyndeborough non-profit director Sarah Chadzynski raised a total of $70,000 since launching her bid last summer. She’s raised $28,000 since January, and now has about $14,000 on hand.

Candidate loans, self-funding

On the Republican side, the race is also competitive, but overall fundraising numbers are less robust. Every candidate is relying on cash from their own back accounts.

Federal Election Commission

Businessman Anthony DiLorenzo leads the way among Republicans. He collected $1.3 million overall and $443,000 since January. But that includes a $800,000 personal loan. DiLorenzo has $827,000 on hand.

Hollie Noveletsky, owner of Novel Iron Works in Greenland, collected $196,000 since the turn of the year. She has raised $441,000 overall in this race, and has $405,000 on hand. She’s also loaned her campaign $100,000.

State Rep. Brian Cole of Manchester reported $36,400 raised this year, and $190,000 since the race began. Cole has $186,000 on hand. He’s loaned his campaign $301,000.

Bedford Republican Melissa Bailey has meanwhile collected $13,648 since January, and about $103,000 since launching her campaign. Bailey has loaned her campaign $126,000 and has about $157,000 left to spend.

The 1st Congressional District is an open seat in the 2026 midterm elections because U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, a Democrat, is running for U.S. Senate. The state primary election is Sept. 8.