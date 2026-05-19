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Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire endorse Ayotte in 2026

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published May 19, 2026 at 1:50 PM EDT
Brian Ryll, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire, announcing the union's endorsement of Gov. Kelly Ayotte's 2026 re-election bid.
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Brian Ryll, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire, announcing the union's endorsement of Gov. Kelly Ayotte's 2026 reelection bid on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s reelection campaign has been endorsed by the Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire. Having the backing of the state’s largest firefighters union is a major boost in any New Hampshire’s governor's race.

Ayotte joined union leaders and rank and file members at Manchester’s Fire Department Tuesday to announce the endorsement. Union leaders said Ayotte was the union's unanimous selection when it decided to endorse earlier this month, and that she’d had earned the union’s fealty due to her push to restore retirement benefits some firefighters lost in 2011, as well as her support for a fire fighters’ cancer screening program and mental health initiatives.

"These actions are not symbolic, these actions are tangible,” said Brian Ryll, the union’s president. “They reflect a deep understanding of the unique risks faced by firefighters, and a genuine commitment to standing with working families across New Hampshire."

Ayotte said she was proud to have the union's backing. She said firefighters help keep New Hampshire safe, even in the toughest situations.

“They have to see things that we can't even imagine,” Ayotte said standing in front of a fire truck. “They are there every night, weekend and holiday and they meet people in their most difficult circumstances.”

The Professional Firefighters of NH has a membership that spans both political parties, and often backs winning candidates. The union did not endorse any gubernatorial candidate in the last election, when Ayotte defeated former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.
Tags
NH News Elections 2026
Josh Rogers
I cover campaigns, elections, and government for NHPR. Stories that attract me often explore New Hampshire’s highly participatory political culture. I am interested in how ideologies – doctrinal and applied – shape our politics. I like to learn how voters make their decisions and explore how candidates and campaigns work to persuade them.
See stories by Josh Rogers
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