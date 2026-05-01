Judge extends health coverage for Dover teachers in SchoolCare case

This story was originally produced by Foster's Daily Democrat. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A Strafford Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction April 30, ordering SchoolCare to continue paying health insurance claims made by Dover educators beyond a May 1 deadline.

SchoolCare threatened to stop paying claims on May 1 if Dover failed to pay a special assessment of $1.7 million above and beyond its normal monthly premium in order to cover the insurance risk pool's losses. Dover refused to pay the special assessment.

Superior Court Judge John Curran, finding that school employees covered by SchoolCare could face "irreparable harm," ordered SchoolCare to continue to pay "covered healthcare claims of Dover employees, spouses, dependents, and retirees."

Curran also found that if the case went to trial, Dover would "likely succeed on the merits" of its case.

The Dover School District and Superintendent Christine Boston sued SchoolCare to force the insurance risk pool to keep its health coverage for school staff in place through the duration of its contract, which ends June 30.

Read the full article at Foster's Daily Democrat.