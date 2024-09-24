Dover waterfront development for apartments, townhouses, park moves ahead

This story was originally produced by Foster's Daily Democrat. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Dover's public and private waterfront development project is "moving well ahead," said Chris Parker, deputy city manager.

The private development led by Cathartes, a Boston-based developer, is poised to bring more than 400 units of housing. City officials recently took a tour.

Jamie Stevens, the city's waterfront project construction manager, provided an update on construction.

The projected timeline of substantial completion of the project is March 2026, said Stevens. There are two phases of when the housing units will become available. The first units are expected to be completed by October 2025, said Stevens, and ready for move-in at the end of 2025.

