Warm weather can also bring more air pollution. Here’s what to know about the warnings in NH.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services issued a “code orange” alert for Tuesday in anticipation of unhealthy ground-level ozone in Rockingham County.

The air quality alert also covers parts of the state that are higher than 2,000 feet in elevation.

A “code orange” is an alert issued when air pollution levels are considered unhealthy for children and older adults, anyone with lung disease, and people who are active outdoors

Experts recommend people take precautions by limiting outdoor exertion.

Symptoms of air pollution exposure: Shortness of breath, possible chest pain or palpitations, and difficulty breathing.

In tandem with the alert, which is the first one of 2026, there is a heat advisory in effect for southern New Hampshire until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Heat index values are expected to reach 95 in Manchester, according to the National Weather Service .

The “code orange” signals the potential for unhealthy air pollution levels that could affect people who may have difficulty breathing, including older Americans, those with lung disease, and people who plan prolonged exertion outdoors. Even healthy individuals may experience mild health effects, and should consider limiting strenuous outdoor activities, experts say.

Last year, there were nine air quality advisories, and in 2023 these advisories spiked because of wildfires in Canada. Officials say wildfire smoke has started to affect New Hampshire more in the last five years.

DES says the ozone air pollution is partly the result of winds transporting emissions into New Hampshire. Local emissions and high temperatures and humidity then add to the ground-level ozone.