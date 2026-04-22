Your Weekend in NH: Seacoast Singles, a trip to Middle-earth and an art battle
From learning to spin wool and test your soil to meeting a box turtle and touring solar-powered homes, this weekend is full of hands-on ways to get curious. You’ll also find guided orienteering in Concord, a community clean-up in Manchester and a few chances to sit back and be entertained.
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Lakes Region
- Kids’ Pizza Workshop: From Dough to Delicious from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 24, at the Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia. Students will create many elements of their pizza from scratch, including dough and cheese. More details. ($25 per child with accompanying adult)
- Battle of the Brushes from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 24, at the Public House on Page in Tamworth. Guests are invited to enjoy concessions, dance and watch local artists paint before voting on a favorite piece of the night. All proceeds benefit the Arts Council of Tamworth. More details. (Tickets are $20)
Merrimack Valley
- Let’s Go Orienteering at the Broken Ground begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, in Concord. Participants of all ages can try out the sport of orienteering with experienced guides on a variety of trails. More details. ($10 for adults, $5 for juniors, $30 per family, register here)
Monadnock Region
- Lord of the Rings Marathon begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Attendees can see a single film or the full trilogy. Splurge for the “Fellowship Package” to receive entry to all three films, snacks, and a commemorative shirt. More details. (Tickets begin at $20 for a single film)
North Country
- Communal Painting Class for the “Uncreative” from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, at Three Sisters Gallery in Gorham. No experience is necessary for this “gentle, welcoming art opportunity.” More details. (Tickets are $25)
- Y2Gay Prom from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, at Rek-Lis Pint House in Bethlehem. Organizers say guests should expect a “night of iconic throwbacks, glitter, and queer joy, featuring the best of Y2K hits, nostalgic vibes, Y2K themed cocktails.” More details. (General admission tickets are $10)
Seacoast
- Seacoast Singles from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 24, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. This unique event features 16 single people who bring along “their hype-person who delivers a hilarious (and sometimes heartfelt) 2–3 minute PowerPoint presentation about why they’re the ultimate catch.” After the presentations, there is time to mingle. More details. (General admission tickets are $30)
- Open Farm Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, at Coppal House Farm in Lee. Guests are invited to view animals, watch a live wool-spinning demonstration, and enjoy interactive crafts. There will be live music and local food vendors available. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Sustainability Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, at the Nashua Public Library. This outdoor, family-friendly fair features an opportunity to learn how to grow oyster mushrooms, meet a box turtle from Zoo New England Conservation, test your home soil for lead, and much more. More details. (Free)
- Spring Clean-up Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, at Piscataquog River Park in Manchester. Community members are invited to “tackle a variety of hands-on projects that will make the park cleaner, greener, and more accessible.” More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Gypsy Jazz, Blues, & Old Timey Triple Header at the Anonymous Coffeehouse from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24, at the Lebanon First Congregational Church. The line-up includes Alex Radus, Bill Ellis, and The Bottom Dollars. More details. (Free)
- Upper Valley Earth Week Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, and Sunday, April 26, across the Upper Valley. Community members can visit more than 30 sites in New Hampshire and Vermont to learn about “earth-friendly strategies.” Topics for discussion may include solar power, efficient water heaters, electric vehicles, and sustainable farming. These are self-guided tours. More details. (Free)