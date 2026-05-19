Lawmakers say head of youth detention center must go, citing ‘extreme failure of leadership’

Lawmakers investigating recent abuse allegations at New Hampshire’s only state-run youth detention center are calling for the “immediate” replacement of its director, one in a list of sweeping recommendations released Tuesday.

The legislative committee began investigating operations inside the Sununu Youth Services Center in March, after the state Office of the Child Advocate reported the use of illegal restraints against children and a lockdown that spanned four to six weeks. The Disability Rights Center in New Hampshire has made similar allegations.

Committee members spent weeks questioning state officials and advocacy groups. They also toured the Sununu Youth Services Center but were denied requests to speak with staff and youth there, Sen. Victoria Sullivan said Tuesday.

“The representative of the Attorney General's office [who was with the tour group] then requested that we move along in what was viewed by many of the legislators as an attempt to avoid answering questions relevant to the treatment of the children,” Sullivan said.

The committee identified a number of recommendations at a meeting Tuesday, many of which may lead to legislation next year, they said.

The panel called for increased oversight of the state’s child protection agency, and recommended the Legislature reverse at least some of last year’s budget cuts to the child advocate’s office. They also want to give that office, which is intended to act as an independent watchdog within state government, more power to scrutinize operations inside the Sununu Youth Services Center.

Lawmakers also want the Division for Children Youth and Families to replace the law-enforcement style training it provides its staff with training that focuses on de-escalation. The committee called on the division to improve the education it provides children at the center, who range from age 13 to 17.

But among the recommendations, committee members said their number one goal is replacing Joshua Nye, who was named bureau chief of the Sununu Center in January.

“Several findings were made abundantly clear from the start of the committee's investigation,” Sullivan, the committee’s chair, said in Tuesday’s meeting. “There is an extreme failure of leadership in the facility that falls squarely on the bureau chief.”

Nye’s resume indicates limited experience with juvenile justice prior to being hired to oversee the Sununu Center. Lawmakers said they want someone with more therapeutic juvenile justice experience in charge of the facility.

Nye did not return messages Tuesday. His attorney, Peter McGrath, said Tuesday that Nye is being made “a bit of a scapegoat.”

“There are two sides to every story,” McGrath said. “He’s highly talented and well respected. And he’s highly qualified. He's only been there a short amount of time.”

Nye has been out of the office since May 7 and did not meet with lawmakers during their investigation, as they had requested. He is due back to work on Wednesday, according to an automated email NHPR received when it contacted Nye for comment.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services declined to comment on Nye’s employment status or the committee’s recommendations Tuesday because it has not received them, according to a spokesperson.

“DHHS is committed to the safety and well-being of the youth at [Sununu Center] and the staff who serve them,” said Jake Leon, the agency’s spokesperson, in an email. “DHHS is cooperating fully with all ongoing review processes and remains committed to working collaboratively with the committee and other stakeholders to continue strengthening safety, accountability, staffing, and operations at the facility.”