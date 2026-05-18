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Bikers, beachgoers and skiers: Crowds embrace summery weather around NH

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published May 18, 2026 at 2:08 PM EDT
Skiers at Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson on May 16, 2026. The ski area's final day of the season was Sunday, May 17.
1 of 5  — skiing at Black Mtn on May 16 2026 NHPR Dan Tuohy photo
Skiers at Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson on May 16, 2026. The ski area's final day of the season was Sunday, May 17.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Skiers at Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson on May 16, 2026.
2 of 5  — Black Mountain skiing 20260516 Dan Tuohy photo 2026
Skiers at Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson on May 16, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Skiers having a final ski day of the season at Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson, New Hampshire.
3 of 5  — Lisa Lamphere at Black Mtn 20260516 Tuohy.JPG
Skiers having a final ski day of the season at Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson, New Hampshire.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson, New Hampshire, on May 16, 2026.
4 of 5  — skiers at Black Mtn May 16 2026 Dan Tuohy NH NHPR
Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson, New Hampshire, on May 16, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Mount Washington and a clear-sky day in the Mount Washington Valley on May 16, 2026.
5 of 5  — Mount Washington 20260516 Dan Tuohy photo NH NHPR
Mount Washington and a clear-sky day in the Mount Washington Valley on May 16, 2026.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Summerlike weather drew scores of people outdoors in New Hampshire this weekend to enjoy a range of recreational activities, including sunbathing and surfing, biking, and even alpine skiing.

Black Mountain Ski Area held its final ski day on Sunday. Many skiers wore shorts, skirts, or costumes, including a couple of guys wearing nothing but Speedo bathing suits.

Closing day at the Jackson peak capped a ski season that lasted seven months.

In New England, the only one outlasting it will be Killington, in Vermont, according to Erik Mogensen, president and general manager of Black Mountain.

Lisa Lamphere of Henniker skiing at Black Mountain in Jackson on May 16, 2026. She and friends were dressed for a 70s theme night at the ski area.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Lisa Lamphere of Henniker skiing at Black Mountain in Jackson on May 16, 2026. She and friends were dressed for a 70s theme night at the ski area.

Lisa Lamphere of Henniker had never skied in May before. She and friends were dressed for a 70s theme night at the ski area.

“We just wanted to have fun,” she said. “They know how to throw a party and the snow is fabulous.”

Across the state, people were making the most of the weather by enjoying their favorite recreational activities, including bicycling, motorcycling, hiking, and sunbathing at the beach. Large crowds visited Seacoast-area beaches from Hampton Beach to Wallis Sands in Rye.

Wallis Sands State Park Beach in Rye, New Hampshire, on May 17, 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Wallis Sands State Park Beach in Rye, New Hampshire, on May 17, 2026.

More warm weather is on the way. The National Weather Service forecast shows temperatures climbing into the low 90s for southern New Hampshire on Tuesday, with temps in the mid-80s elsewhere.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Washington Valley and south of the White Mountains, according to the latest forecasts from the Mount Washington Observatory.

A cooler, drier front is expected Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

A view of Chocorua Lake and Mount Chocorua in Tamworth on May 16, 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A view of Chocorua Lake and Mount Chocorua in Tamworth on May 16, 2026.

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NH News Black Mountain Ski AreaSpringNew England News Collaborative
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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