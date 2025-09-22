© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Gov. Ayotte and White Mountain National Forest move to ban outdoor fires as drought conditions persist

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:50 PM EDT
Concord fire crews put out a brush fire in 2020. This is the driest summer in recorded history for New Hampshire. May 13, 2020.
Jay Heath
/
Concord Monitor
Concord fire crews put out a brush fire in 2020. This is the driest summer in recorded history for New Hampshire.

As New Hampshire exits its driest summer on record, drought-like conditions are triggering new statewide fire restrictions.

A proclamation issued Monday by Gov. Kelly Ayotte bans all open fires until further notice. The new limits also bar smoking in or near woodlands, and on public trails. Without a period of sustained rainfall, the prohibitions could remain in effect until winter.

“With the drought conditions we will need multiple rain events to reduce the wildfire risk,” said Chief Steven Sherman, of the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau. “We may not see the wildfire risk reduced through the fall.”

Separate limits on outdoor fires were also announced for the federally-controlled White Mountain National Forest. Those restrictions include a prohibition on any camp or cooking fire outside of fire pit rings or pole mounted grills approved by the Forest Service.

National Forest personnel say the risk of wildfires is rising in New Hampshire. They advise anyone using camp or cookfires in approved locations to have a shovel and water bucket on hand during any burning, and to make sure all fires are extinguished and “cold to the touch” before they are left unattended.

The Forest Service is also asking people who encounter any illegal campfires to report them to the White Mountain National Forest District Office, or by calling 911.
