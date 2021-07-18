-
The state says current wind patterns are again blowing high concentrations of fine particle air pollution across the country and into New England, from huge ongoing fires in Canada and the Pacific Northwest.
-
A smoke advisory was in place in New Hampshire through Wednesday morning, while Merrimack Station burned coal to generate electricity.
-
The six former military trucks from a government surplus program will help New Hampshire fire departments fight wildfires.
-
The warming climate is raising the risk of wildfires across the entire U.S., even in states like New Hampshire. Now, forest managers in the White…
-
Deepening drought is raising fears of another bad year for wildfires. It's also expected to trigger more water cutbacks in a number of states.
-
Managers in the White Mountain National Forest are planning a series of controlled burns aimed at protecting homes in Conway from the growing risk of…
-
Update, 5 p.m. Wednesday: Concord fire officials say the Merrimack River island fire was extinguished this afternoon, though "hot spots" may flare up in…
-
New Hampshire’s drought is not expected to improve any time soon, and officials say it’s continuing to create prime conditions for possible…
-
Update, Wednesday, Sept. 16: The risk of wildfires was “very high” Wednesday in New Hampshire and Maine. Officials say they've had reports of several…
-
Firefighters from New Hampshire are again volunteering to help battle wildfires in the west.A group of firefighters department from Allenstown this…