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By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

LISTEN: 2026 By Degrees Climate Summit

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 2, 2026 at 10:18 AM EDT
NHPR President & CEO Jim Schachter welcomes the audience of the 2026 By Degrees Climate Summit.
Emily Quirk
NHPR President & CEO Jim Schachter welcomes the audience of the 2026 By Degrees Climate Summit.

Our fourth annual gathering took place Friday, May 8 at Manchester Community College, bringing together community members and changemakers from across New Hampshire and beyond.

Click on the red button under the headline to listen to the panel discussion.

This year’s theme was community resilience, centered on a key question: How do communities come together to face shared environmental challenges?

Assistant Professor of Environmental Health, Northeastern University, Julia Varshavsky and Climate Reporter, Mara Hoplamazian served on a panel centered on community resilience.
Emily Quirk
/
NHPR
Assistant Professor of Environmental Health, Northeastern University, Julia Varshavsky and Climate Reporter, Mara Hoplamazian served on a panel centered on community resilience.

Over the course of the day participants looked closely at water quality and environmental pollutants, including PFAS and other emerging contaminants, and the ways communities are creating change through policy, science, storytelling and collective action.

A key highlight of the summit was a solutions-based panel discussion hosted by Jason Moon centered on NHPR’s Safe to Drink podcast, along with an interactive Q&A featuring journalists and community organizers who are making a difference in their own backyards.

By Degree Climate Summit Panelists:

  • Mara Hoplamazian, Climate Change Reporter
  • Victor Davila, Community Organizer and Clean Water Director, Slingshot
  • Julia Varshavsky, MPH, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Environmental Health, Northeastern University

The annual summit serves as more than just a series of speakers; it's a space to hear from people entrenched in this work, ask real questions, and connect with others who care deeply about the future of our region.

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