Ski industry workers are worried about climate change, UNH research shows

New research from the University of New Hampshire shows professionals in the state’s ski industry are particularly worried about climate change.

In a survey given last summer, 85% of New Hampshire ski professionals said they were either “alarmed” or “concerned” about climate change. Those results are much higher than the national average: 54%.

More than half of the survey respondents did not think their industry in New Hampshire was doing enough to address global warming.

The researchers said their results may point to motivation among ski industry workers to implement more sustainable practices and push for policy that could help limit the future impacts of climate change.

“My hope is that the skiing community in New Hampshire recognizes that many of us share similar concerns about climate change,” researcher Elizabeth Burakowski said in a press release. “And, that we can collectively take action to reduce fossil fueled greenhouse gas emissions, use and produce energy responsibly and efficiently, and strategize practices that protect our winters while sustaining our outdoor recreational economy.”

New Hampshire’s ski industry generates roughly $278.8 million each ski season, and supports 10,000 seasonal and 6,000 annual jobs, according to the researchers.

Ski hills have tried to adapt, investing in snowmaking systems and branching into warm-weather activities like ziplining and biking.

This winter was cold and snowy . But over time the ski season is shrinking, as New England winters warm . A statewide climate assessment from 2021 projected New Hampshire could see up to 50% less snow by 2099.

The state averages around 100 days of deep natural snowpack sufficient for skiing each year. But, the researchers said, by the end of the century that could shrink to 60 or even 30 days, depending on future fossil fuel emissions.