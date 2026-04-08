Your Weekend in NH: Coffee, kilts, and a creativity swap
From fantasy mapmaking in Holderness to a short-play festival in Manchester and a fiber arts fun day in Albany, this weekend brings a mix of creativity and community across New Hampshire. Live local music, film screenings and hands-on workshops round out the lineup.
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in NH: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Lord of the Lakes: Fantasy Mapping Squam from 12 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. This all-ages workshop blends fantasy art and basic map making. More details. (Free, registration required)
- Community Exchange: A Creativity Swap from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at Commune à Tea in Laconia. Organizers invite community members to bring gently used art materials to swap or share. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Cars & Coffee on Capitol from 8 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, in Downtown Concord. This is the first event of the season for this popular monthly community car show hosted by Revelstoke Coffee. Not free this weekend? Cars & Coffee on Capitol happens the second Sunday of every month, April through November. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- ‘Come See Me in the Good Light: The Andrea Gibson Documentary’ is screening from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 10, at The Center at Orchard Hill in Alstead. The film explores Colorado Poet Laureate Andrea Gibson, whose work largely focuses on gender identity and social justice. More details. (Free, donations encouraged)
- Hamilton: An American Musical Film Screening and Sing-along from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at the Keene Public Library. Organizers will provide participants with lyric sheets and even a microphone for any singers “brave enough to ‘rise up’ and sing in front of the audience." More details. (Free, registration is required)
North Country
- Tuckerman Prom from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at Tuckerman Brewing in Conway. Semi-formal attire is encouraged for this night of dancing with a live DJ. Must be 21 years or older to attend. More details. (Free, donations to Kennett High School Project Graduation encouraged)
- Fiber Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. Hosted by the Mountain View Knitters Guild, community members are invited to “share skills, meet new people, and swap materials.” More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- New England Triple Stack: Sneaky Miles, Jon Nolan & Good Co., The Speed of Sound starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. Organizers say “Triple Stack delivers a dynamic, genre-spanning show that highlights the depth and camaraderie of the Northeast music scene.” More details. (Tickets are $18 for members, $20 for general admission, $25 at the door)
Southern Tier
- Indoor Scottish Festival kicks off on Friday, April 10, and runs through Sunday, April 12, at Manchester Memorial High School. This three-day event aims to showcase “New England’s rich and thriving Scottish cultural scene.” Festivities include piping competitions, highland dance, and many vendors. More details. (Free entry)
- The Palace Theatre Short-Play Festival at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11, at The Rex Theatre in Manchester. Six new plays will be shown at this two-day festival, described by organizers as an opportunity “to foster creative theatrical work and to provide a platform for workshopping and producing new American plays from emerging writers.” More details. (Tickets begin at $15)
- NestWatch Volunteer Training from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 11, at the NH Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn. Attendees will learn about data collection, nest protection and bird identification to prepare to participate in a larger NestWatch project. More details. (Free, registration is required)
Upper Valley
- ‘Palestine ’36’ begins a limited run on Friday, April 10 at Nugget Theaters in Hanover. More details. (Tickets are $10)
- Follow Your Art at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 11, at the Lebanon Opera House. This benefit concert features students and faculty of New England School of the Arts “in dance and musical performances connecting creativity and community.” More details. (Tickets are $38)