Your Weekend in NH: Egg hunts, searching for skunk cabbage & a backcountry shindig
You’ll also find a pop star on the big screen, an American Sign Language workshop and Concord’s Giant Indoor Yard Sale this early April weekend.
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For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Statewide
- Easter celebrations are happening across the Granite State this weekend, including in the Lakes Region (Thornton, Laconia, Gilford), the Seacoast (Rochester, Exeter, Barrington) and beyond, with additional events in Concord, Keene, Swanzey, Salem, Derry, Jackson, Newport and Columbia. Consider checking your local parks and recreation department’s website for additional neighborhood events.
Lakes Region
- Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at King Pine Ski Area in Madison. Organizers claim “the Shindig has it all - endless uphill laps, live music, contests, giveaways, dance parties, great food and drinks, and more.” More details. (Ticket prices vary)
Merrimack Valley
- Spring Skunk Cabbage Group Hike at Morono Park Trails at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, in Concord. This guided two-mile hike on mostly flat, well-maintained gravel roads is focused on finding one of the earliest signs of spring, skunk cabbage. More details. (Free)
- Concord’s Giant Indoor Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at the Everett Arena. There will be 100 sellers at this event. More details. (Adult admission is $5, 12 and under are free)
Monadnock Region
- Love, Liz: Young Royals Edition at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at The Founder’s Theatre at MoCo Arts in Keene. This comedic play features a night of gossip between Queen Elizabeth I and her closest friends. More details. (Tickets are $15)
North Country
- Presby’s Maple Farm Sugar Party from 11 a.m. to 2p.m on Saturday, April 4, at Presby’s Maple Farm in Bethlehem. This is an outdoor community celebration featuring a free maple-focused menu. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- ‘The Moment’ is screening at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 3, at the Music Hall in Portsmouth. This A24-produced film stars Charlie XCX and Alexander Skarsgard. Can’t make Friday’s screening? There is another showing on Saturday. More details. (Tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, students, and military, free for UNH students, staff and faculty)
Southern Tier
- American Sign Language Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 4, at Pinkerton Academy in Derry. Organizers say “this fun and interactive event is happening in person, so you can learn, practice, and connect face to face.” More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Sing Out! Dartmouth from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at the Collis Center in Hanover. Dartmouth a cappella groups will perform at this fundraiser for Upstage Lung Cancer. More details. (Suggested donation $5-$10)