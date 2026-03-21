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Multiple injuries reported after structural collapse at Tamworth wedding venue

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 21, 2026 at 8:41 PM EDT
Local emergency officials responded to a floor collapse at a wedding venue in Tamworth on Saturday afternoon.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Local first responders reported a floor collapse at a wedding venue in Tamworth on Saturday afternoon.

Six people were taken to the hospital after a floor collapsed at a wedding venue in Tamworth Saturday afternoon, the New Hampshire Fire Marshal said.

The people who were hospitalized were not experiencing any life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal’s office.

“The NH State Fire Marshal’s Office has assumed lead of the investigation into the incident, which remains active and ongoing,” the agency posted on social media Saturday evening.

According to WMUR, the fire marshal confirmed a wedding was taking place during the floor collapse.

Initial reports on social media referenced a “mass casualty incident,” which can refer to situations “where the number of casualties vastly exceeds the local resources and capabilities in a short time.” State officials have confirmed no one was killed in this incident.

The Tamworth Police Department announced a temporary road closure as crews responded to the incident at 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Road, which is the address of The Preserve at Chocorua.

According to its website, The Preserve at Chocorua is a 26-acre estate that has several buildings available to rent for weddings and other events.
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