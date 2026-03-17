Rain, snowmelt and wind gusts in NH result in scattered power outages, flood warnings

Updated Tuesday, 12:19 p.m.

An early morning cold front is bringing gusty winds across the region Tuesday, while heavy rains overnight Monday have prompted a flood watch for much of the state.

The flood watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon, and streams and rivers will continue to swell as rain runoff and snowmelt flow downstream, according to the National Weather Service .

Flood warnings were issued for the Suncook River at North Chichester until Wednesday morning, the Saco River at Conway until midnight, and for the Pemigewasset River at Woodstock through late Tuesday afternoon.

Winds gusts of 30 to 35 mph are also expected through late Tuesday afternoon, which could cause falling tree limbs and downed power lines.

“If somebody comes across a downed power line, they should stop and call 9-1-1 and let 9-1-1 know that it is down,” said Vanessa Palange, of New Hampshire’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Never touch a downed power line. Stay away from them."

There are scattered power outages being reported midday Tuesday. Eversource reported 4,486 customers without power, as of 1:30 p.m. New Hampshire Electric Cooperative reported 633 customers affected.

Weather observers are also monitoring rivers, from higher elevations to those in low areas prone to spring flooding. Despite a snowy winter and recent rains, 80% of the Granite State is still in drought .

That means river levels are starting lower than usual for this time of year, according to Greg Cornwell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“They'll still be rising rapidly and, you know, the flows will be strong,” he said. Rivers in the White Mountains like the Pemigewasset and the Saco could reach minor flood stage by Tuesday, Cornwell said.

State safety officials say residents should turn around if they encounter a flooded roadway, and call 911 to report any downed power lines.

Power outage maps: Eversource | Unitil | Liberty | NH Electric Co-op

This is a developing story and this post will be updated.