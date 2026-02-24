New 'Recreational Forecast' airs each Thursday on NHPR

Heading outdoors this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

NHPR is teaming up once again with the experts at the Mount Washington Observatory to bring you a brand-new weekly Recreational Forecast.

Think of it as 60 seconds of essential prep for your New Hampshire adventures. While our daily weather gives you the big picture, this segment digs into the specifics—like backcountry hiking conditions, trail visibility, and so much more.

Catch the Recreational Forecast Thursdays at 8:40 a.m. during Morning Edition, just before The Weekender. Find the latest updates anytime at NHPR.org/weather.

Whether you're hitting the slopes or just planning a quiet camping trip, we want to help you make the most of this beautiful place we call home.

Mountain & Trail Reports: wind, temperature, snow depth and hiking conditions.

Seasonal Considerations: Skiing, snowmobiling and snowshoeing in the winter; Seacoast and Lakes Region updates in the summer.

Safety First: Practical reminders to help you stay prepared, no matter where you're headed in the Granite State.

By combining NHPR’s trusted news and storytelling with MWOBS’s unmatched meteorological expertise, the partnership promises to empower you with essential knowledge before enjoying New Hampshire’s iconic landscapes.