New 'Recreational Forecast' airs each Thursday on NHPR

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk
Published February 24, 2026 at 2:08 PM EST
Sara Plourde / NHPR

Heading outdoors this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

NHPR is teaming up once again with the experts at the Mount Washington Observatory to bring you a brand-new weekly Recreational Forecast.

Think of it as 60 seconds of essential prep for your New Hampshire adventures. While our daily weather gives you the big picture, this segment digs into the specifics—like backcountry hiking conditions, trail visibility, and so much more.

Catch the Recreational Forecast Thursdays at 8:40 a.m. during Morning Edition, just before The Weekender. Find the latest updates anytime at NHPR.org/weather.

Whether you're hitting the slopes or just planning a quiet camping trip, we want to help you make the most of this beautiful place we call home.

What we’re covering:

  • Mountain & Trail Reports: wind, temperature, snow depth and hiking conditions.
  • Seasonal Considerations: Skiing, snowmobiling and snowshoeing in the winter; Seacoast and Lakes Region updates in the summer.
  • Safety First: Practical reminders to help you stay prepared, no matter where you're headed in the Granite State.

By combining NHPR’s trusted news and storytelling with MWOBS’s unmatched meteorological expertise, the partnership promises to empower you with essential knowledge before enjoying New Hampshire’s iconic landscapes.

Emily Quirk
Before becoming Program Director, Quirk served as NHPR's production manager. During that time she's voiced and crafted the 'sound of the station,' coordinated countless on-air fundraisers, produced segments for Give Back NH, Something Wild, New Hampshire Calling, and developed NHPR's own NHPR Music vertical with features such as Live from Studio D, and long-loved favorites like Holidays By Request.
See stories by Emily Quirk
