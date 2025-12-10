NH housing market remained tight in November, with slight improvements in supply

November was the 70th month in a row with year-over-year price increases for a single-family home, according to New Hampshire Realtors.

The group’s monthly report for November also found year-over-year increases in the number of sales of single-family homes.

The state’s real estate market has been among the tightest in the country in recent years, but the report did find slight improvements in supply, with an 11% increase in inventory of single-family homes, compared to November 2024.

“We have gotten a little better, but we're having to keep in mind that we are still at historically low housing inventory,” said Susan Cole, who leads New Hampshire Realtors.

Cole said the state has less than half of the housing supply in the market than what would be considered balanced or healthy conditions.

“It's taken us years to sort of get into this housing supply deficit, and it's going to take us a great deal of time to get out of it,” she said.

She said the legislature and governor have made the housing issue “a priority,” and she hopes this focus continues in 2026.

The median price for a single-family home was $525,000 last month, a 5% or $25,000 increase compared to the same time last year.

Rockingham County was the most expensive in the state, with a $652,500 median average during November, a 0.4% decrease compared to last year.

Cole said the difficult conditions have forced buyers to broaden the parameters of their search, in both location and housing type.

“Buyers have gotten a little more flexible in terms of what they're looking for,” she said.

She said it is increasingly common to see people looking for multigenerational housing, like an in-law apartment for adult children, as home ownership has become increasingly difficult for young Granite Staters. According to Cole, the median age for a first-time home buyer in the state has been going up recently and is now around 40.

“We want to try to help push that age back down to a more tenable age for folks to be able to enter the market,” she said.

