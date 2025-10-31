© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Manchester's Mexican community celebrates the feast day of St. Jude

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:19 AM EDT
Manchester's Hispanic community celebrated the feast day of St. Jude on Thursday at the St. Anne- St. Augustin Parish, a day that has both cultural and spiritual significance among the Mexican diaspora.

St.Jude is known as the patron saint of desperate cases and lost causes. As the Latino community across the country is seeing increased immigration enforcement, the parish has chosen to celebrate the feast for the first time. During Thursday's Mass, Rev. Leandro Tavarez blessed a new image of St. Jude he said was donated by a grateful parishioner whose immigration papers finally came through.

Parishioner Juan Silvestre is from Zacatecas, México. He said he helped start the celebration as a way to strengthen parishioners' faith, remind them of their heritage and have a chance to join together as a community.

His prayer to St. Jude: a change in policy.

“My prayer is for the president of this country,” he said in Spanish. “I pray he has a change of heart and stops harming our community.”

To honor St. Jude’s following among parishioners with Mexican heritage, the music for the special mass was performed by mariachis. Local high schoolers like Anthony Vazquez danced in the central aisle.

He's a junior at Trinity High School and spoke about the history of the devotion of St. Jude, or San Judas Tadeo as he's known in Spanish.

“This dance is a cultural and a traditional dance and originated in Mexico,” he said. “We do it for a devotion for San Judas. It's like a prayer for San Judas.”

After a dinner with Mexican delicacies like mole, pan and champurrado de elote, the church is preparing for their next big cultural celebration: the feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe in December.
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
