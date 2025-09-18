NH News Recap: Breakthroughs in Bear Brook murders; state’s drought impacts farmers, foliage

After 40 years, the high-profile cold case known as the Bear Brook murders has now been solved. But in solving it, investigators have revealed new mysteries. The case has loomed large in the state for decades, baffling investigators, journalists and sleuths on the internet.

And much of New Hampshire is in a drought right now according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor . After a wet spring, the summer has been anything but. That’s led to some communities restricting water use, and farmers struggling to keep crops and animals watered and fed.

We discuss these stories on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Jason Moon, NHPR

Kate Dario, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Investigators identify last remaining Bear Brook murder victim — but a new mystery emerges

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says it has identified the last unknown victim in the high-profile cold case commonly known as the Bear Brook murders.

What will it take to end NH’s long-running drought?

The drought is worst in the northern parts of the state. In the north, a foot of rainfall is needed to end the drought. Southern New Hampshire needs about five inches.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Bryan Gould, Ayotte's pick for NH Supreme Court, faces Executive Council hearing

YDC abuse survivors urge Executive Council to reject AG Formella's reappointment

Northern Border Alliance program: 10 arrests in six months

Market Basket board fires CEO Arthur T. Demoulas