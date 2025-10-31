NH News Recap: Food pantries brace for surge in demand as SNAP benefits run out

Starting Saturday, federal nutrition benefits, also known as SNAP, will pause due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. Tens of thousands of Granite Staters are set to lose their benefits and local food pantries are bracing for a surge in demand.

The U.S Drug Enforcement Administration claimed it arrested 171 high-level members of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel in New England this August. In Franklin, New Hampshire alone, there were 27 arrests . But an investigation from the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team found many of those arrested were instead low-level offenders with little to no link to the drug cartel.

And voters in Manchester will head to the polls early next week to decide whether to re-elect incumbent Republican Jay Ruais for a second term as mayor. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Kate Dario, NHPR

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Steven Porter, Boston Globe

How to get food assistance, or help with neighbors in need, while SNAP is on hold in NH

Due to the ongoing government shutdown, the federally-funded benefits aren’t being distributed. More than 75,000 Granite Staters rely on SNAP.

The DEA said it arrested 171 ‘high ranking’ Sinaloa Cartel members. A Spotlight investigation found that’s not true.

A Globe investigation found that the federal agency misrepresented the stature of its targets, claiming cartel ties at a time when the Trump administration is taking lethal military action against such groups.

Geno Marconi, NH Port Director accused of retaliation, will plead guilty

Marconi is accused of leaking confidential boating records against a rival. Jury selection in his criminal case was set to begin next week.

Seeking re-election, Ruais argues Manchester is on right track

Ruais’ approach to leading New Hampshire's largest city has mixed traditional boosterism, partnership with Gov. Kelly Ayotte, and marginalizing local antagonists.

Judge hears evidence to decide if Medicaid class action case will go to trial

Activists announce creation of ‘sanctuary communities’ to monitor ICE activity across NH

One of the country’s few rare earth processing plants opens in Exeter