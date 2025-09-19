© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Republicans propose the 'Charlie Act' in response to Kirk's assassination

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published September 19, 2025 at 8:37 AM EDT
The murder of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk has sent shockwaves across the country. Here in New Hampshire, his assassination is leading to a crack down from conservatives on what they perceive as left-wing ideology in public schools.

We follow the local response to Kirk's murder on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Annmarie Timmins, NHPR
  • Steven Porter, Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

At campus vigil honoring Kirk, UNH conservatives say they’re eager to speak up

The event, organized by a Republican lawmaker who is also a UNH student, offered a gathering place for students who said they felt out of place on a liberal campus.

New Hampshire Republicans target schools, teachers – in Charlie Kirk’s name

New Hampshire Republicans are backing a bill that would limit how teachers could discuss the Constitution, LGBTQ+ issues, and the legal system. They named it the "Charlie Act" for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Pease leadership says hands are tied over ICE flights; activists accuse agency of ‘complicity’

The Pease Development Authority released a memorandum Tuesday outlining the legal reasons for why it believes it must allow ICE to continue operating deportation-related flights out of Portsmouth International Airport.

More New Hampshire headlines:

‘Emboldened and aggressive,’ top NH Republicans urge action in wake of Kirk killing

NH Supreme Court to hear case of only person on death row in New England

Refresher Course: What is the Supreme Court’s ‘shadow docket’?

Gould confirmed to seat on NH Supreme Court; Formella approved for another term
