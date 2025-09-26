NH News Recap: Why is the DOJ suing NH to get voter information?

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing New Hampshire and five other states for access to confidential voting records. Months ago the DOJ asked New Hampshire for the data and Secretary of State David Scanlan denied the request.

And the Trump administration abruptly ended funding for two programs that are helping over 5,000 New Hampshire students pursue college and careers.

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Trump administration sues New Hampshire over access to voter data

The suit seeks sensitive voter information including partial social security numbers. The Secretary of State has said New Hampshire law prohibits sharing such information.

What we know so far about the shooting at Sky Meadow Country Club

The 23-year-old man accused of opening fire inside a Nashua country club Saturday night, killing one person and injuring others, made his first court appearance Monday.

As NH presses, Trump administration hasn’t budged on restoring programs for 5,200 NH students

The U.S. Department of Education said the college and career preparation advising is “not in the best interest of the federal government.” It would not say why.

More New Hampshire headlines:

2025 was NH’s driest summer ever recorded

NH doctors say Trump's claims about autism and Tylenol use in pregnancy don't match science

Regulators will reconsider controversial Eversource decision that raised fees