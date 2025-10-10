© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Don’t let that unwanted car haunt your driveway this Halloween, donate it to NHPR!

NH News Recap: Hantz Marconi case wraps up; how to solve school funding issue

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published October 10, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT
New Hampshire Supreme Court, Concord, NH. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.org
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Supreme Court

New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi has been found guilty of misusing her position. She pleaded no contest Tuesday to the allegation that she tried to improperly influence former Gov. Chris Sununu, but she’ll also be able to return to her seat on the state Supreme Court.

And this year the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that the amount the state currently pays per student to public schools is not enough — not by thousands of dollars per student. The court didn’t say how the state should fix its funding problem or give a timeline for when that should happen. But some state lawmakers say they have ideas on how to solve the issue. One such idea includes increasing property taxes.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Todd Bookman, NHPR
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Hantz Marconi cleared to return to the bench, capping whirlwind week for convicted justice

This week began for Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi with the announcement that she intended to enter into a plea deal on allegations she used her stature to try to score political favor on behalf of her husband. By Thursday, she learned that she would regain her law license and have her seat on the state’s highest court reinstated.

Attorney General review of Chinese land purchase in Nashua finds no wrongdoing

A review by the New Hampshire Department of Justice into the controversial purchase of an industrial property in Nashua by a China-based beverage company with alleged ties to the Communist Party has cleared a state employee who helped facilitate the transaction of any wrongdoing.

After Supreme Court school funding decision, Republican floats fix: increasing property taxes

In the months since the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that the state is underfunding its public schools, lawmakers have been divided over how to respond. Now, one Republican says he has a possible answer: increase — and redistribute — statewide property taxes.

Amid sagging revenues, New Hampshire Republicans to push for lowering business enterprise tax

New Hampshire’s two business tax rates have dropped steadily over the last decade, descending from 2015 to 2023 under a series of cuts brought by Republicans. Now, House lawmakers are seeking to make one more reduction to one of those two taxes.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Investigators found evidence of potential crimes by NH prison staff. They decided not to prosecute.

Federal court upholds block in birthright citizenship lawsuit; may go to Supreme Court

ACLU of NH is challenging the state’s loitering law

New England’s last coal plant has stopped operating, according to its owners
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Jackie Harris
As the producer for Morning Edition, I produce conversations that give context and perspective to local topics. I’m interested in stories that give Granite Staters insight into initiatives that others are leading in New Hampshire, as well as the issues facing the state.
See stories by Jackie Harris
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.