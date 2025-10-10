NH News Recap: Hantz Marconi case wraps up; how to solve school funding issue

New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi has been found guilty of misusing her position. She pleaded no contest Tuesday to the allegation that she tried to improperly influence former Gov. Chris Sununu, but she’ll also be able to return to her seat on the state Supreme Court.

And this year the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that the amount the state currently pays per student to public schools is not enough — not by thousands of dollars per student. The court didn’t say how the state should fix its funding problem or give a timeline for when that should happen. But some state lawmakers say they have ideas on how to solve the issue. One such idea includes increasing property taxes.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Todd Bookman, NHPR

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin



Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Hantz Marconi cleared to return to the bench, capping whirlwind week for convicted justice

This week began for Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi with the announcement that she intended to enter into a plea deal on allegations she used her stature to try to score political favor on behalf of her husband. By Thursday, she learned that she would regain her law license and have her seat on the state’s highest court reinstated.

Attorney General review of Chinese land purchase in Nashua finds no wrongdoing

A review by the New Hampshire Department of Justice into the controversial purchase of an industrial property in Nashua by a China-based beverage company with alleged ties to the Communist Party has cleared a state employee who helped facilitate the transaction of any wrongdoing.

After Supreme Court school funding decision, Republican floats fix: increasing property taxes

In the months since the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that the state is underfunding its public schools, lawmakers have been divided over how to respond. Now, one Republican says he has a possible answer: increase — and redistribute — statewide property taxes.

Amid sagging revenues, New Hampshire Republicans to push for lowering business enterprise tax

New Hampshire’s two business tax rates have dropped steadily over the last decade, descending from 2015 to 2023 under a series of cuts brought by Republicans. Now, House lawmakers are seeking to make one more reduction to one of those two taxes.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Investigators found evidence of potential crimes by NH prison staff. They decided not to prosecute.

Federal court upholds block in birthright citizenship lawsuit; may go to Supreme Court

ACLU of NH is challenging the state’s loitering law